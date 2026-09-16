Amazon in talks to take over Emmys broadcast rights in major streaming shift

The Emmy Awards could be heading to streaming, with Amazon Prime Video in talks to become the new home of television’s biggest awards ceremony.

According to Variety, the Television Academy is in advanced discussions with Prime Video over a new rights deal that could see the Emmys leave traditional broadcast television for the first time.

The Television Academy confirmed discussions surrounding the future of the ceremony are taking place but stopped short of announcing a deal.

“We’re having conversations and when we have something to announce we will do so,” a spokesperson for the Academy said.

The potential move comes after the Academy’s latest agreement with ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC came to an end with the 2026 ceremony. Under the arrangement, the Emmys rotated between the four major US networks each year.

NBC aired the 78th Emmy Awards on September 14, with the ceremony also streaming on Peacock. If an agreement with Amazon is reached, that could become the final Emmys ceremony aired under the long-running broadcast rotation.

Prime Video is no stranger to live awards shows. The streaming service has carried the Academy of Country Music Awards since 2022 and has expanded its live programming through major sports rights.

A move would also follow a wider shift in how major awards ceremonies reach audiences. The Oscars are set to leave ABC for YouTube beginning in 2029, while the SAG Awards, now known as The Actor Awards, have moved to Netflix.

The Emmys have used variations of the network rotation for decades, with the current four-network system returning in the mid-1990s after previous exclusive deals with Fox and ABC.

No financial terms for a potential Amazon deal have been announced, and it remains unclear how long any agreement would run.

For now, Prime Video remains a possible new home rather than a confirmed one, with the Television Academy yet to announce where the 2027 Emmy Awards will air.