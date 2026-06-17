Alpha trailer out: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari go up against Bobby Deol. Guess who makes a special appearance?

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari star in this much anticipated film that has Bobby Deol as the chief antagonist

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 17 Jun 2026, 1:59 PM
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Actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari have raised excitement around Alpha after the makers finally unveiled the official trailer of the upcoming action thriller, offering a deeper look into the film's story and introducing fans to the journey of a young assassin in the YRF Spy Universe.

The two-minute-and-thirty-four-second film opens with Bobby Deol's character naming Alia Bhatt's character Sita after her mother, Janaki. Through Sita's voiceover, the narrative draws on the tale of a princess who was abducted by a demon, only to rewrite her own destiny by fighting back instead of waiting to be rescued.

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As the trailer progresses, it shifts into high-octane action with Alia leading several combat sequences and chase scenes.

Sharvari makes a striking entry as a woman Sita initially struggles to trust, but the two gradually join forces as they take on a dangerous mission. The preview hints at a growing partnership between the characters as they confront a powerful enemy.

Anil Kapoor also appears in a major role, adding another layer to the story, while Bobby Deol is seen as the film's chief antagonist. The trailer builds towards what appears to be a grim climax before ending on a cliffhanger with the reveal of a mysterious man whose identity has been deliberately kept under wraps. Fans speculate that the character may be portrayed by Hrithik Roshan. However, the trailer offers only a fleeting glimpse of the enigmatic figure, revealing nothing more than his striking green eyes in the final shot. ANI

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