Allu Arjun's grandmother dies, Chiranjeevi pays emotional tribute

Actor Allu Arjun's grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnammai, died recently. She was the wife of the late Telugu actor and comedian Allu Ramalingaiah.

Megastar Chiranjeevi paid an emotional tribute to Allu Kanakaratnammai, who is also his mother-in-law.

Taking to X, actor Chiranjeevi expressed grief over the heartbreaking loss, calling his mother-in-law an "inspirational" woman who taught "love, courage and life values" to his family.

"The love, courage, and life values she showed to our families will forever be an inspiration to us. I pray to God that their sacred soul attains peace. Om Shanti."

à°®à°¾ à° à°¤à±à°¤à°¯à±à°¯ à°à°¾à°°à±.. à°à±.à°¶à± à° à°²à±à°²à± à°°à°¾à°®à°²à°¿à°à°à°¯à±à°¯ à°à°¾à°°à°¿ à°¸à°¤à±à°®à°£à°¿ à°à°¨à°à°°à°¤à±à°¨à°®à±à°® à°à°¾à°°à± à°¶à°¿à°µà±à°à±à°¯à° à°à±à°à°¦à°à° à°à°à°¤à± à°¬à°¾à°§à°¾à°à°°à°.



à°®à°¾ à°à±à°à±à°à°¬à°¾à°²à°à± à°à°®à± à°à±à°ªà°¿à°¨ à°ªà±à°°à±à°®, à°§à±à°°à±à°¯à°, à°à±à°µà°¿à°¤ à°µà°¿à°²à±à°µà°²à± à°à°ªà±à°ªà°à°¿à°à± à°®à°¾à°à± à°à°¦à°°à±à°¶à°.



à°µà°¾à°°à°¿ à°ªà°µà°¿à°¤à±à°° à°à°¤à±à°®à°à± à°¶à°¾à°à°¤à°¿ à°à±à°à±à°°à°¾à°²à°¨à°¿ à°¦à±à°µà±à°¡à°¿à°¨à°¿ à°ªà±à°°à°¾à°°à±à°¥à°¿à°¸à±à°¤à±à°¨à±à°¨à°¾à°¨à±.

à°à° à°¶à°¾à°à°¤à°¿à° ð — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 30, 2025

Allu Kanakaratnammai is the grandmother of actor Allu Arjun and the mother of producer Allu Aravind. Allu Arjun has reportedly reached his residence to pay his respects to his grandmother before her final rites.

Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi's son, also reached Hyderabad for her final rites, which were held on August 31.