Allu Arjun to star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next directorial

By ANI Published: Fri 3 Mar 2023, 9:32 AM

Actor Allu Arjun, who is gearing up for his upcoming movie film, Pushpa: The Rule, will also star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next directorial.

The upcoming project will be produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Bhadrakali pictures.

Producer Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, co-producer Shiv Chanana along with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Allu Arjun recently met to formalize this huge collaboration.

The filming of this movie will commence right after the wrap up of Sandeep Vanga's Spirit which is also produced by T-Series Films Production.

Spirit starring Prabhas will release in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Japanese, Chinese and Korean.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is also directing Animal, a crime drama starring Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.

Allu Arjun, on the other hand, is currently shooting for Pushpa: The Rule along with Rashmika Mandanna.

Pushpa: The Rise, an action entertainer directed by Sukumar, was released in theatres on December 17, 2021. The film, which stars Allu Arjun in the lead role, was widely praised. Fahadh Faasil was also a part of the film, it was declared a blockbuster hit at the box office, and now Allu's fans are eagerly waiting for the film's second instalment.The official release date of Pushpa: The Rule is still unknown.

