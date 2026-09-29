Look: Allu Arjun shares selfie with wife Sneha Reddy on her birthday

On the work front, the actor has delivered a remarkable streak of blockbusters over the years

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 29 Sept 2026, 3:07 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Actor Allu Arjun shared a selfie with his wife Sneha Reddy on the occassion of her birthday on Tuesday. 

While his work continues to make headlines, Allu Arjun is also known for being a loving family man. He often shares glimpses of his personal life with his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, and their children, Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha, giving fans a peek into their special moments together.

Recommended For You

46 flights delayed, cancelled across UAE airports amid travel disruptions

46 flights delayed, cancelled across UAE airports amid travel disruptions

UAE President receives Israel PM Netanyahu, discusses bilateral relations

UAE President receives Israel PM Netanyahu, discusses bilateral relations

Iran has no plans for negotiations with US, state media reports

Iran has no plans for negotiations with US, state media reports

Etihad Rail Dubai bookings now open: Ticket fares, train timings, parking

Etihad Rail Dubai bookings now open: Ticket fares, train timings, parking

Trump rejects Iranian proposal to open Hormuz and end war

Trump rejects Iranian proposal to open Hormuz and end war

 

On the occasion of his wife Allu Sneha Reddy’s birthday, Allu Arjun took to social media to share an adorable selfie with her. Along with the picture, he wished her and sweetly called her “cutie.”

The actor shared a close-up photo of the smiling couple against a water backdrop, sparking thousands of likes and warm fan messages.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Cutie.”

On the work front, Allu Arjun, who has delivered a remarkable streak of blockbusters over the years has once again created a massive stir with the announcement of his upcoming film 'Raaka', helmed by Atlee.

Despite being just a poster reveal of his new avatar, it became a nationwide sensation and one of the biggest character reveals ever witnessed.

Allu Arjun starrer and Atlee directorial 'Raaka' recently set a Guinness World Record for the “Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time”, with 37 performers captured simultaneously.

The actor also has the highly anticipated 'AA23' with Lokesh Kanagaraj in the pipeline, along with 'Pushpa 3: The Rampage'.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

UAE President receives Israel PM Netanyahu, discusses bilateral relations

2

UAE National Day break: Airfares could double for popular tourist destinations

3

Iran FM says expects US answer Tuesday on plan to open Hormuz

4

Etihad Rail Dubai bookings now open: Ticket fares, train timings, parking

5

UAE President rides Etihad Rail from Abu Dhabi as Sheikh Hamdan inaugurates Dubai station