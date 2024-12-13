Indian actor Allu Arjun arrested after stampede death at 'Pushpa 2' premiere

Photo: AFP

Allu Arjun, a popular Indian actor who headlined the recent blockbuster 'Pushpa 2', has been arrested by police, Indian media reports have stated.

The star was taken into custody on Friday, December 13, after a stampede broke out at his film's premiere in Hyderabad, killing a 39-year-old woman and leaving her son critical.

The police filed a case against the theatre's management, the actor, and his security team as the authorities had not been informed of the actor and his team's visit to the premiere.

Earlier, three people, including one of the owners of Sandhya Theatre, were arrested in connection with the stampede, police said.

The arrested accused have been identified as M Sandeep (37), an owner of Sandhya Theatre, senior manager M Nagaraju (51), and lower balcony incharge, Gandhakam Vijay Chander (53), police said on Sunday.

Revathi, a 35-year-old woman, was killed in the incident on December 4. According to a press release issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central Zone, the woman was declared dead after being rushed to the Durgabai Deshmukh Hospital while, her son Shreethej was undergoing treatment.

The stampede happened after Actor Allu Arjun visited the theatre with his personal security which led to people rushing inside the theatre.