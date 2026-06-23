Singer Alka Yagnik receives Padma Bhushan from Indian President Droupadi Murmu

Veteran singer Alka Yagnik has been conferred with the Padma Bhushan in recognition of her outstanding contribution to Indian music.

President Droupadi Murmu confer the Padma Awards 2026 at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Known for her melodious voice and versatility, Yagnik has sung songs in multiple Indian languages and remains one of the most successful playback singers in the history of Indian cinema.

Born in Kolkata into a family with a musical background, Yagnik began singing at a young age. She rose to prominence with songs in films such as Tezaab, where her chartbuster 'Ek Do Teen' became a nationwide sensation.

Over the years, Yagnik delivered several iconic songs across genres, lending her voice to memorable tracks like 'Choli Ke Peeche' from 'Khalnayak', 'Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se' from 'Dhadkan', 'Hum Tum' from 'Hum Tum', 'Ghoongat Ki Aad Se' from 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', among others.

Her extensive body of work earned her numerous accolades, including multiple Filmfare Awards for Best Female Playback Singer and several prestigious honours from the Indian music and film industry. She has collaborated with some of the country's most renowned music composers and singers, becoming the voice behind generations of Bollywood melodies.