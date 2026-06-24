Alka Yagnik addresses health issues after Padma Bhushan: 'I am slowly finding my way back'

Veteran playback singer Alka Yagnik has shared an emotional response after being conferred the prestigious Padma Bhushan, reflecting both gratitude for the honour and her recent health struggles in a candid social media post.

The legendary singer received the Padma Bhushan Award from President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan yesterday. During the ceremony, she required the support of on-site security and event staff to walk, drawing public attention and concern

She took to her Instagram account to reveal that she had largely stayed away from the public eye over the past two years due to ongoing health issues, acknowledging the support and prayers she received during this difficult period.

"For the last two years, I have stayed away from the spotlight, from public appearances, and from sharing much of my journey. Many of you knew I am going through difficult health and through it all, your love, prayers, messages, and unwavering support have stayed with me every step of the way," she wrote.

Marking a rare public appearance, the 'Agar Tum Saath Ho' singer said she accepted the Padma honour "with a heart full of gratitude," describing it as deeply humbling.

"Today, as I stepped out to receive one of the highest civilian honours in the country - the distinguished Padma Bhushan, I did so with a heart full of gratitude. This honour is deeply humbling, and while my name may be on it, it belongs just as much to every listener who welcomed my voice into their lives, carried my songs through generations, and stood by me through both the highs and the challenges," she continued.

Alka Yagnik also expressed heartfelt thanks to President Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Government of India for the honour.

"Thank you for your warmth, your kindness, your prayers, and your faith in me over the years. I carry all of it with me. Today, I didn't just accept an award - I felt the love of millions who have been a part of my journey," she concluded.

Known for her melodious voice and versatility, Yagnik has sung songs in multiple Indian languages and remains one of the most successful playback singers in the history of Indian cinema.