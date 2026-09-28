Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal take the runway for Manish Malhotra's Mijwan show

The 'Love & War' co-stars walked the runway in chikankari creations as the initiative celebrated 15 years of supporting women artisans

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 28 Sept 2026, 10:50 AM UPDATED: Mon 28 Sept 2026, 10:59 AM
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Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal brought some serious star power to the runway as they turned showstoppers for Manish Malhotra’s Mijwan fundraiser fashion show in Mumbai, marking 15 years of an initiative that has brought the work of women artisans from the village of Mijwan into the spotlight.

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The Love & War co-stars closed the evening in creations celebrating the intricate craft of chikankari embroidery.

Alia stepped out in an ivory ensemble featuring a sculpted skirt, cropped blouse and an intricately embroidered pallu draped over her head like a veil.

Vicky complemented her in a white kurta paired with a midnight-blue velvet bandhgala jacket.

But the evening was about far more than two Bollywood stars walking the ramp.

For 15 years, the Mijwan initiative, led by veteran actor Shabana Azmi and supported by Malhotra, has used fashion as a platform to champion the craftsmanship and financial independence of women artisans from Mijwan village in Uttar Pradesh.

Alia reflected on that journey in an Instagram post following the show. “15 years of Mijwan… what an incredibly powerful and meaningful journey,” she wrote, congratulating Shabana and Manish “for giving these amazing artisans the platform to showcase their talent and art.”

Vicky, too, looked beyond the glamour of the runway, describing the evening as a celebration of a movement built around opportunity and empowerment. “15 years of beautiful, meaningful work and the belief that empowerment can begin with a single opportunity,” he wrote. 

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