Alia Bhatt stuns in regal Tarun Tahiliani look for 2026 Cannes dinner appearance

Alia Bhatt has unveiled yet another Cannes 2026 fashion moment, this time appearing in a dramatic custom ensemble by Indian designer Tarun Tahiliani for the L'Oréal Paris dinner on the French Riviera.

Sharing the photographs on Instagram on Thursday, May 14, Bhatt captioned the post: “Dearest gentle reader.. it’s time to say”.

The look featured an off-shoulder structured gown in deep burgundy and muted ivory tones, complete with Victorian-inspired corsetry, embroidered floral detailing, and a dramatic draped silhouette. Styled with a statement choker necklace, matching earrings, and a sleek pulled-back bun, the actor posed against the sunset backdrop of Cannes.

According to details shared alongside the look, the outfit drew inspiration from historical chintz textiles and archival floral patterns once traded across continents. The ensemble blended elements of Victorian tailoring with traditional Indian draping techniques, creating what the designer described as a contemporary interpretation of heritage dressing.

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The embroidered motifs echoed botanical artwork, while the sculpted silhouette added a regal, couture-inspired finish to the appearance.

Earlier this week, Bhatt made her first appearance at the festival in a flowing pastel corset ball gown overlooking the French Riviera. She also drew attention for comments made during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, where she questioned the industry’s focus on male audiences and called for more “gender agnostic” storytelling in Indian cinema.

The Cannes Film Festival 2026, running from May 12 to May 23, is considered one of the world’s most prestigious film events, bringing together actors, filmmakers, fashion houses and global celebrities for premieres and red carpet appearances on the French Riviera.