'Privacy invasion': Alia Bhatt slams viral videos of new Mumbai bungalow

Indian actor Alia Bhatt has urged social media users not to share videos and images of her "under-construction" bungalow in Mumbai.

After videos of her and actor Ranbir Kapoor's new residence in Mumbai were shared, the 'Jigra' actress penned a long note on her Instagram handle on Tuesday, reprimanding the video and photo circulation of her new home on social media.

While calling it an "invasion of privacy" and a "serious security" issue, Alia said that the videos of her new home, still under construction, were circulated without her consent.

"I understand that in a city like Mumbai, space is limited; sometimes the view from your window is another person's home. But that does not give anyone the right to invade private residences and push those videos online. A video of our home, still under construction, has been recorded and circulated by multiple publications, without our knowledge or consent," she wrote.

"This is a clear invasion of privacy and a serious security issue. Filming or photographing someone's personal space without permission is not "content"; it's a violation. It should never be normalised," wrote Alia.

She requested that netizens stop circulating the videos of her new bungalow.

"So here's a humble but firm request; if you come across such content online, please don't forward it or share it further," she added.

Alia was last seen in 'Jigra', directed by Vasan Bala. The film also featured Vedang Raina in a key role.

Up next, she will appear in Yash Raj Films' spy universe project, 'Alpha'. Actress Sharvari is also a part of this movie.