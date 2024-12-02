Alia Bhatt shares pictures of family Christmas tree

She and her family were also recently spotted at an Indian Super League match in Mumbai
Indian actress and singer Alia Bhatt (Photo by AFP)
Alia Bhatt can't wait to celebrate Christmas with her daughter, Raha.
On Sunday, she took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her Christmas tree.
Bhatt added a personal touch to the decor of the tree as it has ornaments featuring her, husband Ranbir Kapoor, and Raha's names.
Meanwhile, Bhatt, Kapoor and Raha on Saturday were spotted at the Indian Super League match in Mumbai.
Several images and videos from the match surfaced online in which they can be seen cheering for Mumbai City FC.
On the acting front, Kapoor is set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love and War, which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt.
