Alia Bhatt shares official baby announcement on social media

The remaining two months of 2022 will be a treat for music lovers
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt shared the news of the birth of her baby girl on Instagram with a cute poster that featured a picture of a family of lions.
Accompanying the picture was the message: "And in the best news of our lives :- Our baby is here... and what a magical girl she is <3. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed parents!!!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir." The message ended with an emoji of a family of three.
Alia gave birth to a baby girl on Sunday, November 6, at HN Reliance Hospital in South Mumbai, as per reports.
“It’s a girl. She arrived at 7.30am for the delivery. She has been coming to the hospital regularly between 11am-12pm for the past few days,” a hospital insider said.
Congratulatory wishes continue to pour in for the new parents.
Sophie Choudry wrote, "Congratulations you guys!! Sending the 3 of you and the rest of the family so much love!! God bless your lil princess."
"Heartiest congratulations Alia & Ranbir. All my love, only love for your angel," commented Mouni Roy.
"Congratulations you two!!!! Happiness and health always," wrote Shweta Bachchan.
