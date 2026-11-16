Prince William, Kate Middleton in India: Alia Bhatt, Rami Malek to attend Earthshot Prize

Alia Bhatt and Rami Malek will swap the usual film-awards circuit for a different kind of celebration in Mumbai on November 17. The actors are confirmed as presenters at Prince William’s Earthshot Prize awards, which will recognise people developing solutions to some of the world’s most pressing environmental challenges.

Hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, the ceremony marks the first time the awards are being held in India. Sachin Tendulkar and Sonam Kapoor are also on the presenters’ list, with a performance line-up that brings together Shreya Ghoshal, British group Take That and composer Shashwat Sachdev.

The star power may draw attention, but the night’s focus will be on 15 environmental finalists. Five winners will each receive £1 million to help develop and expand their work, with projects competing across categories covering nature, clean air, oceans, waste and climate.

What Alia Bhatt and Rami Malek have said

For Bhatt, the event also comes with a hometown connection. “The Earthshot Prize is really about hope… but hope that comes with ideas, action and people who are finding new ways forward,” she said in a statement released by the organisers.

“And to have Mumbai bring all these people together feels very special. I’m proud that India gets to be part of this moment, and I’m really looking forward to celebrating the people behind these solutions and the work they’re doing for all of us,” she added.

Malek, meanwhile, highlighted the people whose work will take centre stage. “We need stories of hope, people who show us that change is possible. The Earthshot Prize Finalists embody this spirit, meeting the urgency of this moment with action. It’s an honor to be in Mumbai to celebrate their outstanding achievements.”

Who else is joining the line-up?

There is plenty planned beyond the award presentations. Ghoshal is confirmed for a special live performance, while Take That’s appearance is being billed as the group’s first performance in India. Sachdev will also feature in the musical programme.

Simone Ashley is listed among the performers, alongside Merlin D’Souza and Indian hip-hop collective Wild Wild Women. Earthshot ambassadors Robert Irwin and Nomzamo Mbatha are also part of the announced line-up.

Johar, who will steer the evening as host, described the opportunity to bring the ceremony to Mumbai as “a privilege that fills me with immense pride”.

Why is Prince William bringing Earthshot to India?

Founded by Prince William in 2020, the Earthshot Prize supports environmental ideas with the potential to make a wider impact. Its five categories are Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World and Fix Our Climate.

The Mumbai ceremony is part of a wider programme of events across Mumbai and Jaipur from November 13 to 17, bringing together innovators, business leaders, philanthropists and young climate advocates.

William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrived in India ahead of the awards, AFP reported on November 16. Speaking about the visit, William described India as “one of the most exciting places in the world for environmental innovation”.

Where can UAE viewers watch the ceremony?

The ceremony takes place on November 17, but viewers will have to wait a little longer to watch the show online. Prime Video, the exclusive global streaming partner, will make it available from November 30 in more than 240 countries and territories and over 40 languages. A UAE-specific release time has not been announced.