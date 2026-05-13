Alia Bhatt questions why Indian films still ‘cater to men’ at Cannes 2026

Alia Bhatt has sparked conversation at Cannes 2026 after questioning the industry’s focus on male audiences while discussing Indian cinema and box office trends.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India during an interview at the festival, Bhatt reflected on how commercial filmmaking is often shaped around male viewers.

“In India, somehow, when we talk about box office numbers, there is a conversation that comes up pretty often, which is, ‘75 per cent of the movie-going audience is male. So we need to cater to the masses,” she said.

“But then I only wonder, if we are catering just to the men, then what happens to the women? I’m not saying alienate the men, but why do we have to alienate anybody?”

The actor added that films should move beyond gender-based storytelling.

“Why can’t we make movies that are gender agnostic, where the storytelling takes centre stage? Whether it stars a man or a woman should not matter. It is the story that should matter,” she said.

Her comments sparked discussion online shortly after clips from the interview began circulating on social media.

Alongside the conversation around her remarks, Bhatt also made a fashion statement during the festival’s opening night on the French Riviera.

The actor appeared in a fitted peach-toned gown featuring a sculpted neckline and a flowing sheer cape draped across both arms. Styled with soft waves and minimal jewellery, the look was photographed against the seaside backdrop of Cannes.

The Cannes Film Festival 2026, running from May 12 to May 23, brings together filmmakers, actors and fashion figures from around the world for premieres and red carpet appearances on the French Riviera.