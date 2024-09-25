Alia Bhatt makes her debut at Paris Fashion Week

Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 12:19 PM

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on Monday made her debut at Paris Fashion Week.

Representing beauty brand L'Oreal Paris, the Highway star walked the ramp in style.

She was seen dressed up in a metallic silver bustier that she paired with a black off-shoulder jump suit.

Bhatt was named the Global Brand Ambassador for Loreal Paris recently.

She went to Paris a few days ago. She was also spotted taking a stroll through the streets of Paris with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. The duo posed with a fan for a picture, which immediately went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Bhatt is gearing up for the release of Jigra, which also stars Vedang Raina. It will be out in theatres on October 11.

In February 2024, Bhatt shared pictures from the sets after wrapping up the film, which is made under Dharma Productions banner.