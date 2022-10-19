Alia Bhatt makes a promise as she completes 10 years in cinema

Celebrating the special moment, Alia took to Instagram and expressed her gratitude.

By ANI Published: Wed 19 Oct 2022, 2:02 PM Last updated: Wed 19 Oct 2022, 2:07 PM

Today is a happy day for mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt as she completed 10 years in the Indian film industry.

Celebrating the special moment, Alia took to Instagram and expressed her gratitude.

"10 years today ...and I am so so grateful .. EVERY SINGLE DAY!!!.. I promise to be better - dream deeper - work harder !!!!! thank you for the magic love love and only love," she wrote, adding her sunkissed picture.

In the picture, Alia is seen smiling as she soaks up the sun.

Comments continue to pour in.

"The best there is," said Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Alia kicked off her Bollywood career in 2012 with Student of the Year, which also marked the debut of Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

The 29-year-old has undoubtedly evolved as an actress. She has proved her mettle with films like Highway, Raazi, Dear Zindagi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kapoor and Sons and Darlings and has also scored commercial hits like Brahmastra, the Dulhania series, 2 States and more.

She is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, which also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The action spy thriller is coming to Netflix in 2023.

Alia is currently expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor.