Look: Alia Bhatt’s first look in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love & War’ revealed

Alia Bhatt’s first look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love & War has been revealed.

Bhansali Productions shared two posters of the actress on September 25, showing Alia in a red sequinned outfit with a large feathered headpiece.

In one poster, she is seen walking across a brightly lit stage with several performers behind her, while the second gives a closer look at the same outfit against a red backdrop.

The posters also confirm the film’s January 21, 2027 release date.

The first look was also accompanied by a theme tune, with the posters showing Alia in what appears to be a stage performance.

The makers, however, have not revealed any further details about her character. Her posters arrive a day after Ranbir Kapoor’s first look from the film was released.

The actor was shown behind the wheel of a vintage turquoise convertible, wearing round sunglasses and a pencil moustache, with one arm visibly bruised and bloodied.

The two first looks offer very different introductions to their characters, while revealing little about the roles they will play.

Love & War reunites Alia with Bhansali following their 2022 film Gangubai Kathiawadi, which earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress.

The film also brings Alia together with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, marking the first time the three actors will star together in a Bhansali film.

For Ranbir, the project marks his reunion with the filmmaker nearly two decades after Saawariya, which marked the actor’s film debut in 2007.

Much of Love & War remains under wraps, with few details about the story revealed so far.

The film was first announced in January 2024, with the three actors sharing an announcement featuring their signatures alongside Bhansali’s name.

Filming began later that year and recently wrapped after multiple schedules ahead of the film’s January release.

Love & War will arrive in cinemas on January 21, 2027.