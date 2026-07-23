Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan join Bollywood voices backing student protests

Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan have joined a growing number of Bollywood celebrities voicing support for students taking part in the ongoing nationwide protests, sharing emotional messages on Instagram calling for fairness, merit and accountability in the education system.

Their posts come after actors including Salman Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Sonu Sood, Dia Mirza, Vir Das and Zeenat Aman expressed solidarity with students protesting over alleged irregularities surrounding the NEET examination and broader concerns about the education system.

In a series of Instagram posts, Alia reflected on the resilience of the students and the sacrifices many families make in pursuit of education.

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"The last few days have broken my heart and then mended it, again and again, with hope," she wrote.

The actor went on to describe the students as representing more than themselves.

"Behind every student standing their ground is a dream, a family's hope, a journey of countless sacrifices. They represent not just themselves but everyone who has supported them, while creating a better path for those who will come after them."

She added that their determination should inspire the rest of society.

"Their courage humbles me. Their resolve is a mirror held up to all of us, asking whether we are truly listening to the very people who will inherit and shape this country's tomorrow."

Ending her message, Alia wrote: "For the students. By the students. The future is theirs."

Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a series of posts backing the students, highlighting the importance of a fair and trustworthy education system.

One of the messages read: "No child should have to wonder if their effort will be enough. They deserve a system they can trust, where merit is real, effort is rewarded, and every child starts on equal footing. That isn't a lot to ask. It's the bare minimum."

Another post stressed the responsibility adults have to listen to young people.

"When an entire generation speaks with one voice about its own future, listening isn't a courtesy we extend. It's an obligation we owe them."

The final slide carried a short but powerful message that quickly resonated online.

"They aren't preparing for tomorrow.

They are tomorrow."

The latest messages add to the growing support from members of the film industry, as public figures continue to weigh in on the student-led demonstrations. The protests, which began over alleged examination irregularities, have since grown into wider calls for transparency, accountability and reforms to restore trust in India's education system.