Alia Bhatt, Dia Mirza, Janhvi Kapoor: Bollywood divas turn up the heat at awards night

The B-town stars were in their best attires as they arrived at the event

Photos: Twitter

By CT Desk Published: Thu 27 Apr 2023, 11:00 AM Last updated: Thu 27 Apr 2023, 11:01 AM

Bollywood celebrities were at their best as they stepped out dressed in their glamorous outfits to attend two award functions in Mumbai, India.

While Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, attended the GQ Most Influential Young Indians Awards, the Elle Sustainability Awards saw Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh, Raveena Tandon, and Dia Mirza among many others turning up the heat.

Take a look at the Bollywood stars in their best attires:

Alia Bhatt

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress gave away 'Boss Lady' vibes as she posed in her formal attire before the event.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon looked elegant in white at the Elle Sustainability Awards.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor turned heads in a green cut-out dress with a thigh high slit.

Ahan Shetty and Dulquer Salman

Ahan Shetty and Dulquer Salman looked dapper as they posed in semi formal attires.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza wore a stunning black dress to the Elle Sustainability Awards.

Tamanna Bhatia

Tamanna was all smiles as she posed in a black dress at the GQ Most Influential Young Indians Awards.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar looked royal dressed in a silver statement gown at the Elle Sustainability Awards.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh wore a thigh high black dress and was pictured at both the events.