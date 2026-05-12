Alia Bhatt glows in her first Cannes 2026 look in a flowing corset gown

The actor shared her first look from the Cannes Film Festival on Instagram after arriving as a global ambassador for L'Oréal Paris

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 12 May 2026, 4:31 PM
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Alia Bhatt has officially arrived at the Cannes Film Festival, unveiling her first look from the French Riviera in France on Tuesday, May 12.

The actor, attending the festival as a global ambassador for L'Oréal Paris, shared a series of sunlit photographs on Instagram with the caption: “CANNES 2026 ”.

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For her first appearance at Cannes, Bhatt wore a structured corset-style ball gown in soft pastel shades of blue, green, and blush pink. The flowing ensemble featured delicate spaghetti straps, a fitted bodice, and a voluminous skirt that trailed behind her as she walked along a beachside deck overlooking the sea.

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The Cannes Film Festival 2026, running from Tuesday, May 12 to Saturday, May 23, is considered one of the world’s most prestigious film events, bringing together actors, filmmakers, fashion houses and global celebrities to the French Riviera for film premieres and red carpet appearances. The 2026 edition has already drawn international stars and major fashion moments to Cannes.

Keeping the styling understated, the actor opted for minimal accessories and an elegant updo, allowing the gown and the scenic French Riviera backdrop to take centre stage.

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