Alia Bhatt calls out 'money is all girls want' remark on India's Got Latent 2

The second season of India's Got Latent has returned, with its first episode streaming on Netflix and YouTube.

The opening episode featured actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, along with comedian Ashish Solanki.

Several moments from the show have gone viral on social media, but one particular exchange involving Alia Bhatt and host Samay Raina has caught viewers' attention.

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In the now-viral clip, Samay Raina can be seen asking Alia what women like most in men. Before the actor could respond, a member of the audience shouted, "Paisa" (money), suggesting that women mainly care about a man's wealth.

Alia was quick to react to the comment, asking, "Kaun bola ye?" (Who said that?). Soon after, Samay responded with a light-hearted remark, saying it must have been "some poor man." His comment drew laughter from the audience and appeared to shut down the stereotype.

The clip soon spread across social media, with many users praising both Alia and Samay for their response.

One user wrote on X, "Samay Raina shuts down misogynistic joke with a sharp comeback on #IndiasGotLatent."

Another viewer commented, "I love how Alia reacted quickly, and Samay probably had flashbacks, so he stepped up."

A third user wrote, "The fact that it triggers them so much is because they don't even make enough for themselves."

This comes amid the recent controversy involving comedian Pranit More's stand-up show.

A clip from an interaction during the show went viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism and sparking heated debate online. Many users also questioned More's response during the exchange.

As the backlash intensified, the matter moved beyond social media, prompting the Maharashtra Cyber Police to register cases against both More and Jangra.