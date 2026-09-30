'The Love Hypothesis' is getting a sequel in 2027, author announces

'The Two-Body Problem' will reunite Olive Smith and Dr Adam Carlsen, with a release date set for February 2

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 30 Sept 2026, 11:22 AM
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Ali Hazelwood is returning to the world of The Love Hypothesis.

The author has announced The Two-Body Problem, a sequel to her 2021 bestselling romance novel, which will be released on February 2, 2027.

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The new book revisits Olive Smith and Dr Adam Carlsen as Olive navigates the pressures of postdoctoral research, an increasingly competitive job market and the demands of a long-term relationship.

Hazelwood announced the sequel on Instagram, saying that writing one was not something she expected to do. She said the recent screen adaptation of The Love Hypothesis and its cast made her “fall for Adam and Olive all over again”.

The original novel follows PhD student Olive and professor Adam, who enter into a fake relationship before their arrangement develops into something real. It was adapted into a film starring Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman, which premiered on Prime Video earlier this month.

Hazelwood also said Media Rights Capital is developing a film adaptation of The Two-Body Problem for Amazon MGM Studios, although no further details have been confirmed.

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