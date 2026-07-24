Ali Abbas Zafar's next with Ahaan Panday, Sharvari to release in March 2027

The release date for Ali Abbas Zafar's untitled next film, featuring actors Ahaan Panday, Sharvari, Aaishvary Thackeray, and Bobby Deol, has been announced.

As per the makers, Yash Raj Films has confirmed the release of the upcoming romantic-action drama on March 26, 2027.

Shot extensively in the UK, the film is produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Earlier in February, Ali Abbas Zafar announced the film, sharing a picture with Ahaan, expressing excitement to begin his new project with the young star.

"Power isn't Given ..Its TAKEN ... Ready to Roll @ahaanpandayy," he captioned the post.

Reportedly, the film is touted to be a high-voltage action romance. More details regarding the film are awaited.

Shooting for the film is currently underway. The announcement, made through Zafar's Instagram handle, showcased a striking first-look image of Saiyaara fame Ahaan Panday, intensely gazing behind a classic YRF clapboard.

Zafar, acclaimed for directing blockbuster hits such as Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, is expected to infuse this venture with his signature stylish cinematic flair.

Panday was last seen in Mohit Suri's Saiyaara co-starring Aneet Padda, which follows the love story of a singer and a lyricist, Krish and Vaani.

The film has been widely appreciated for its emotional depth, performances, and soulful music.