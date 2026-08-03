Alex Cooper hits back at troll telling her to stop 'complaining' about pregnancy

Podcaster Alex Cooper has hit back at an internet troll who told her to stop "complaining" about pregnancy, days after revealing she had been diagnosed with gestational diabetes while expecting her first child with husband Matt Kaplan.

The Call Her Daddy host shared a screenshot on her Instagram Stories of a direct message from a social media user that read: "Don't complain about being pregnant. Your choice. Pregnancy can be hard."

Cooper responded with sarcasm, writing: "'Pregnancy can be hard,' oh Chris tell me about your pregnancy I would love to hear babe!"

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She also pointed out what she described as a recurring trend in the criticism she receives, adding: "Just wanted to share all the dms I get like this...are from men."

Her response came just days after the 31-year-old revealed she had been diagnosed with gestational diabetes, a condition that develops during pregnancy when hormonal changes cause the body to become resistant to insulin, leading to high blood sugar levels.

In an Instagram video shared on July 30, Cooper admitted the diagnosis initially left her feeling overwhelmed.

"I'm not going to cry on the internet because I've never cried on the internet but when I tell you I almost did," she said.

"I was diagnosed with gestational diabetes. It is when the placenta hormones cause insulin resistance, a.k.a., your pancreas cannot create enough insulin to keep your blood sugar normal."

Cooper stressed that the condition can affect anyone during pregnancy, regardless of their health history.

"Anyone can get this. No matter your prior weight, diet, fitness level," she said she was told.

Despite the reassurance, she admitted she struggled emotionally in the days following the diagnosis.

"When I got this diagnosis, the first couple days, I was really hard on myself," Cooper said. "It felt very isolating, like, as much as my family and my husband and everyone was there for me I just felt like, it's me on an island."

Cooper and her husband, film producer Matt Kaplan, announced in June that they are expecting their first child together.