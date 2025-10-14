  • search in Khaleej Times
Alec Baldwin shares update after his car crashes into a tree

Hours after the incident, Alec took to Instagram and shared a video, updating his fans about what actually happened in the Hamptons

Published: Tue 14 Oct 2025, 2:56 PM

Actor Alec Baldwin and his brother Stephen Baldwin were involved in a car accident on Monday afternoon.

Hours after the incident, Alec took to Instagram and shared a video, updating his fans about what actually happened.

In the video, he said that he was with his brother Stephen when he crashed his wife Hilaria's white Range Rover into a tree in the Hamptons.

Alec said a huge garbage truck cut him off and he swerved to avoid hitting it, as reported by Page Six.

He assured fans he was fine. Check out his entire video here

"I crushed my wife's car, I feel bad about that but it's all fine," he said.

"My brother Stephen was visiting me. And we spent the weekend out there for the film festival," he said, referring to the Hamptons International Film Festival.

"This morning I was in a car accident, this guy cut me off," he continued. "A big garbage truck ... a garbage truck the size of a whale ... it was the biggest garbage truck I'd ever seen ... to avoid hitting him, I hit a tree. I hit a big fat tree and crushed my wife's car.

He expressed regret at damaging Hilaria's car.

"I crushed my wife's car and I feel bad about that," he said. "But it's all fine and I'm fine and my brother's fine."

Alec's brother Stephen also works as an actor.