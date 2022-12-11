Alaya F starts filming for Srikanth Bolla biopic 'Sri'

Chan starred in three 'Rush Hour' films alongside comedian and actor Chris Tucker
Actor Alaya F on Saturday said she has started shooting for upcoming movie Sri, a biopic on visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla.
Backed by Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani, the film will be directed by Tushar Hiranandani. It will also feature Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika and Sharad Kelkar.
"Back on set! my first day on the Srikanth Bolla biopic, #SRI. So excited to begin this journey," Alaya posted on Instagram.
The film will reportedly narrate the inspiring tale of an industrialist who didn't let his visual impairment come in the way of his vision and founded Bollant Industries spearheaded by Ravi Kanth Mantha.
Sri is produced by T-Series Films and Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP.
Alaya's latest release is thriller Freddy, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on December 2.
Chan starred in three 'Rush Hour' films alongside comedian and actor Chris Tucker
The film starring Tom Cruise amassed a massive USD1.5 billion worldwide
The promo of the episode shows Shehnaaz dancing with the Bollywood superstar
Embrace the weekend with our guide to top events and activities around town
CT brings you a list of fanzones and restaurants to catch all the knockout action from the Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar
The docuseries lifts the lid on events that prompted the pair to quit royal life and move to the United States in 2020
Planned sequel to films like Man of Steel and Black Adam may also be affected as part of new strategy for future DC films
In a video message, the singer said she had been suffering from health problems 'for a long time' that's affecting her singing