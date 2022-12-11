Alaya F starts filming for Srikanth Bolla biopic 'Sri'

The film will also feature Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika and Sharad Kelkar

By PTI Published: Sun 11 Dec 2022, 9:24 AM

Actor Alaya F on Saturday said she has started shooting for upcoming movie Sri, a biopic on visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla.

Backed by Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani, the film will be directed by Tushar Hiranandani. It will also feature Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika and Sharad Kelkar.

"Back on set! my first day on the Srikanth Bolla biopic, #SRI. So excited to begin this journey," Alaya posted on Instagram.

The film will reportedly narrate the inspiring tale of an industrialist who didn't let his visual impairment come in the way of his vision and founded Bollant Industries spearheaded by Ravi Kanth Mantha.

Sri is produced by T-Series Films and Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP.

Alaya's latest release is thriller Freddy, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on December 2.