Alan Ritchson signs Netflix film deal, sets MotoGP heist thriller with Chris Morgan

Alan Ritchson has signed a first-look feature film deal with Netflix, with his first project under the agreement being a MotoGP-inspired heist thriller.

According to Deadline, the film follows a crew of motorcycle thieves who steal priceless antiquities around the world.

Interpol recruits a former MotoGP prodigy, played by Ritchson, to infiltrate the gang, only to discover its elusive leader may be his younger brother, who was believed to have died years earlier.

Chris Morgan, the writer behind several Fast & Furious films, will write the screenplay. MotoGP is also involved as an official consultant, helping bring authenticity to the film’s racing sequences.

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Speaking about the project, Ritchson said, “I got the rights to MotoGP. I love motorcycles. They’re so fun. I want to tell stories about it. I want to make a cool, Fast and Furious kind of thing for motorcycles, like international.”

The actor added that he is already preparing for the role, saying, “I got to know how to do every kind of stunt. It’s going to be really fun.”

The film is the first project under Ritchson’s new Netflix deal, which follows the success of War Machine.

A director and release date have not yet been announced.