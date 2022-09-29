Al Pacino, Charlie Heaton to star in feature film 'Billy Knight'

The drama film marks writer-director Alec Griffen Roth’s feature film debut

By PTI Published: Thu 29 Sep 2022, 9:40 AM Last updated: Thu 29 Sep 2022, 9:49 AM

Hollywood veteran Al Pacino is set to star opposite Stanger Things actor Charlie Heaton in Billy Knight.

The drama, which marks writer-director Alec Griffen Roth’s feature film debut, also stars Diana Silvers.

According to entertainment website Variety, the film follows grad school students Alex (Heaton) and Emily (Silvers) who dream of becoming filmmakers.

"In addition to wanting to make it in the movie business, Alex is also grappling with the death of his father, a failed screenwriter. The only thing Alex’s father left him was a box of unfinished scripts and a handkerchief with the name 'Billy Knight' embroidered on it. Those clues send Alex on a quest to find the mysterious and reclusive Billy Knight," the plotline reads.

The film is produced by Autumn Bailey-Ford and Cameron Burnett of Prominent Productions, Sevier Crespo and Amanda Kiely.