Akshay Kumar's 'Kannappa' to release in April 2025

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has officially unveiled his first look of his character in the upcoming Telugu film Kannappa.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the film is scheduled for release on April 25 and marks Akshay Kumar's debut in Telugu cinema.

Kumar's portrayal of Lord Shiva has been the subject of much excitement, especially after a teaser poster was shared on his 57th birthday, September 9, 2024, which revealed his character without revealing his face.

Now, the actor has released a captivating poster that showcases him performing the revered Shiva Thandavam--an iconic dance associated with Lord Shiva--while holding a trishul (trident) in his right hand and a damru (small hand drum) in his left.

The poster's caption reads, "The supreme lord who rules over the three worlds surrenders himself to pure devotion."

The movie Kannappa is a mythological fantasy based on the story of Kannappa, a devotee of Lord Shiva, and is set to capture the grandeur and devotion of ancient times.

Akshay Kumar's appearance as Lord Shiva marks his second portrayal of the deity, following his role in OMG 3 (2023).