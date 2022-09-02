Akshay Kumar's 'Cuttputlli' is now streaming on OTT

The trailer for Netflix's crime drama is out
Akshay Kumar's new film 'Cuttputlli' is out on OTT.
Sharing the update, Akshay took to Instagram and dropped a poster of his latest thriller which also features Rakul Preet Singh in a pivotal role.
"Get into the mind of Kasauli's serial killer along with me in 'Cuttputlli,' now streaming only on Disney + Hotstar," he captioned the post.
In the movie, Akshay plays the role of Arjan Sethi, the dutiful sub-inspector who took an oath to keep the people of Kasauli safe. However, fate has other plans as the killer strikes from the shadows of terror, leaving behind no trace of evidence, except a body.
The film's plot follows the small town cop in his pursuit of the person behind the serial killings that have plagued Kasauli. Intrigued by the recurring pattern of the murders, Sethi embarks on a thrilling roller coaster ride where he seeks to find the link between the murders and the face behind them.
Speaking about the film, Akshay had earlier said, "Set once upon a time in Kasauli amidst the backdrop of nature's beauty, the film unveils incidents of ugly killings. It's filled with enthralling twists and turns. I play an underdog investigation officer, Arjan Sethi who is on a trail to catch the psychopath killer whose motives are unpredictable and unclear. Here, revenge is an illusion and the last act of the movie is unthinkable and will take you by total surprise - and that's what makes it unique!!"
Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Pooja Entertainment, the film has been directed by Ranjit M Tewari. 'Cuttputlli' also stars Sargun Mehta and Chandrachur Singh.
