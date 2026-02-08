Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' to hit theatres on April 10

The theatrical release date of Akshay Kumar starrer 'Bhooth Bangla' has been preponed. The film, directed by Priyadarshan, is now slated to release in theatres on April 10, 2026.

According to the press note shared by the makers, the decision to advance the film's release date was made due to Akshay Kumar's packed theatrical lineup for the year.

"The film, which was earlier slated to hit theatres on May 15, 2026, has now been preponed and will arrive in cinemas on April 10, 2026. The decision to advance the release is being seen as a strategic move, keeping in mind both audience engagement and Akshay Kumar's packed theatrical lineup for the year," read the press note.

On Instagram, Akshay Kumar shared a video announcing the film's new release date.

"Bhooth Bangla ka countdown rewind!" wrote Akshay Kumar.

The upcoming horror-comedy marks Priyadarshan's reunion with Akshay Kumar after 14 years. The director-actor duo has delivered several cult favourites over the years, including Phir Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Bhagam Bhag.

The film's shooting wrapped up in May last year. Bhooth Bangla features Akshay Kumar alongside Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Asrani, and Wamiqa Gabbi.