Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu celebrate 5 years of 'Mission Mangal'

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 1:24 PM

It's been five years since the release of Mission Mangal, featuring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon, and Sharman Joshi.

Taking to her Instagram story, Taapsee Pannu re-shared the film's production house Hope Productions poster.

Sharing the film's poster, she wrote, "Celebrating 5 years of #MissionMangal with another release with Akshay Kumar, another beautiful ensemble cast and another gem of a film #KhelKhelMein."

Akshay re-shared Taapsee's post to mark this day.

Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film also stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, HG Dattatreya, and Sharman Joshi.

Rakesh Dhawan (Akshay) and Tara Shinde (Vidya) lead a team of scientists who overcome their challenges and failures to serve as the brains behind one of the greatest missions in history: the launch of India's first satellite to Mars.

The movie, based on true events, is about ordinary people achieving the extraordinary. The film is co-produced by PadMan director R Balki.