Akshay Kumar shares Asrani’s last shot from 'Haiwaan', says 'there can be no one like you'

Late actor Asrani will be seen on the big screen one last time in the upcoming film Haiwaan.

Ahead of the film’s release, Akshay Kumar shared a clip featuring the veteran actor and remembered his co-star with an emotional note.

Akshay took to Instagram on Friday to share a scene from Haiwaan, which features Asrani in a funny exchange with actor Sharib Hashmi.

Sharing the clip, Akshay remembered the experience of working with Asrani and said he felt fortunate to have witnessed the veteran actor’s final shot.

“My good fortune that I got to work with this legend and see him give his last ever shot in Haiwaan. Miss you, Asrani ji… there can be no one like you,” Akshay wrote.

Asrani and Akshay have shared the screen in several films over the years, including Hera Pheri (2000), Awara Paagal Deewana (2002), Garam Masala (2005), Deewane Huye Paagal (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Phir Hera Pheri (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), Welcome (2007), De Dana Dan (2009), Khatta Meetha (2010) and Bhooth Bangla, among others.

Asrani, who is best known for his comic roles and memorable performances, died at the age of 84 following a prolonged illness. ‘Haiwaan’ will now feature his final screen appearance.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan also marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan on screen after more than a decade. The two actors were last seen together in Tashan (2008).

Haiwaan is scheduled to release in theatres on September 11.