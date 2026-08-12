Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan's 'Haiwaan' teases mystery, danger and a gripping face-off

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are set to reunite on the big screen after 18 years with 'Haiwaan', and the film's newly unveiled teaser offers a dark and cryptic glimpse into the psychological action thriller.

Directed by Priyadarshan, the teaser builds suspense through silence, shadows and striking visuals while keeping the central mystery firmly under wraps.

The preview opens with the silhouette of Saif Ali Khan's character, who is revealed to be visually impaired.

He is shown navigating with a walking stick and wearing a specialised watch for the blind. His face, like those of the other key characters, remains concealed, adding to the teaser's deliberately mysterious visual language.

As the background music intensifies, a second silhouette introduces Akshay Kumar's character. He is seen walking menacingly and is accompanied by a chilling, sinister laugh, signalling a potentially dangerous presence at the heart of the story.

The teaser also includes a brief glimpse of a bloody hand, hinting at violence and the high-stakes conflict surrounding the characters.

Rather than explaining the plot, the preview uses fleeting images and an unsettling atmosphere to leave viewers with questions about the identities and motivations of the two leads.

The central promotional line captures the contrast between the characters, "One sees everything, One misses nothing. He hears the danger... I AM the danger! Hero ya Haiwaan?"

Â Â Â Â Â View this post on Instagram Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

The teaser follows the response to the film's first-look posters and further builds anticipation around the reunion of Kumar and Khan. 'Haiwaan' is the official Hindi adaptation of Priyadarshan's acclaimed 2016 Malayalam film 'Oppam'.

The film also stars Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar in pivotal roles. It is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under KVN Productions and Thespian Films.

'Haiwaan' is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on September 11, 2026.