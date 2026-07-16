First look of 'Haiwaan' out, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan return together after 17 years

The first posters tease a revenge-driven story, with the film marking Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's on-screen reunion after 17 years

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 16 Jul 2026, 3:05 PM
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The makers of Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, have unveiled the film's first look posters, offering a glimpse into what appears to be a dark, revenge-driven thriller.

Released on Wednesday, July 15, by KVN Productions and Thespian Films, the posters feature Akshay and Saif in intense, brooding looks, hinting at a story filled with mystery, vengeance and psychological tension.

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Sharing the posters on Instagram, Akshay wrote, "One sees everything, One misses nothing, Haiwaniyat ab nahin rukegi! #Haiwaan arrives in cinemas on 11th September!"

The posters also carry the taglines, "Vengeance sees everything" and "Every sense is a weapon."

A day before the reveal, Akshay had teased the announcement with a cryptic post that read, "Bahut hasaa liya. Ab kal se Haiwaniyat Shuru."

Besides Akshay and Saif, the film also stars Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar in pivotal roles.

Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under the banners of KVN Productions and Thespian Films, Haiwaan is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 11, 2026.

The film has already wrapped production. In December last year, director Priyadarshan shared photos from the wrap party on Instagram, including images of Saif Ali Khan celebrating with the cast and crew.

Haiwaan marks Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's first film together in 17 years. The pair previously shared the screen in Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Yeh Dillagi and Aarzoo, before last appearing together in the 2008 film Tashan.

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