Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn starrer 'Sooryavanshi' breaks overseas records

Despite curtailed occupancy, Rohit Shetty’s movie has shattered the box office in India

Photo: Twitter

Published: Sat 6 Nov 2021, 7:31 PM Last updated: Sat 6 Nov 2021, 8:10 PM

Bollywood’s Sooryavanshi by Rohit Shetty has been handed the largest international distribution of all time for an Indian pic, with 1300 screens set to air the film across 66 countries.

The latest addition to Shetty’s ‘Cop-Universe’ franchise has secured 520 screens across 490 locations in North America alone. It is showcased on 137 screens in the UAE and 107 screens in Australia, also marking a first of its kind.

Headlined by Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn, the film attains 158 locations across Europe where producers acquired 29 screens in France, 36 in Germany, 20 in Spain and 19 in Italy.

Israel, Japan, Chile, Egypt, Iraq and Djibouti are amongst new non-traditional countries where the film will also be released. Indian distribution giant Reliance Entertainment has tied with Shetty’s Rohit Shetty Picturez banner following blockbusters such as Singham and Singham Returns.

Dharma Productions also returns to co-produce after the franchise’s previous venture, Simmba.

Movie mints Rs 26.29 cr on opening day

Despite curtailed occupancy of 50 per cent in the large parts of India, Rohit Shetty’s latest multi-starrer ‘Sooryavanshi’ has shattered the box office by earning Rs 26.29 crores on its opening day, nationally.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter. He said the movie has the potential to grow over the weekend.

“#Sooryavanshi ROARS on Day 1... REVIVES biz... Records EXCELLENT numbers, despite 50 per cent occupancy in the largest market [#Maharashtra]... Day 2 is SUPER-STRONG... Has potential to grow over the weekend... CINEMAS AND CINEGOERS ARE BACK... Fri Rs 26.29 cr. #India biz. #Diwali,” he tweeted.

ANI reported that after facing several hardships, filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ was finally released in theatres on Friday. On Thursday night, Rohit took to Instagram to share that his cop drama is ‘releasing across all multiplexes and single screens all over the country.’

For the unversed, the advance bookings were not opened for the Akshay Kumar-starrer till Thursday night due to a tiff between the producers and exhibitors on revenue sharing. Reportedly, the producers of the film demanded a 60 per cent revenue share in the first week and also wanted theatre owners to provide a maximum number of shows to ‘Sooryavanshi’.

Thankfully, the stalemate between multiplex chains and the producers of ‘Sooryavanshi’, Reliance Entertainment finally ended.

The cop drama was originally slated to release on March 24 last year but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the shutting down of cinema halls.

‘Sooryavanshi’ is a continuation of the cop action ‘Singham’ universe, which began with the Ajay Devgn starrer ‘Singam’ and ‘Singham Returns’, then expanded with ‘Simmba’, starring Ranveer Singh and Devgn, and now is going forward with Akshay Kumar’s character. Apart from Akshay, ‘Sooryavanshi’ also features Katrina Kaif in the lead role.

In ‘Sooryavanshi’ Akshay portrays the role of a DSP who fights crime. Katrina plays the role of Akshay’s love interest in the film. The movie also features special cameos by Ajay Devgn (Singham) and Ranveer Singh (Simmba).