Akshay Kumar may team up with Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan for 'Tirangaa'

Kumar turned 57 on Monday

By ANI

Published: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 2:54 PM

Last updated: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 2:55 PM

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is in talks to collaborate with director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan for project Tirangaa.

According to sources close to the film's team, the Airlift actor is most likely teaming up with the director known for his films such as Lahore and 72 Hoorain.


However, there has been no official confirmation.

Besides this, Kumar will play the Hindu deity Shiva in the Telugu film Kannappa, which features Vishnu Manchu in the lead role.

On the occasion of his 57th birthday on Monday, the team of Kannappa sent best wishes to him and also shared a poster of his character.

Kumar also announced his new film, Bhooth Bangla, with director Priyadarshan.

In the coming months, Kumar will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again.

