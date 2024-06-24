E-Paper

Akshay Kumar joins tree plantation drive in Mumbai

He plants a sapling as part of the green initiative

By ANI

Published: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 11:48 AM

Last updated: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 11:49 AM

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently participated in a tree plantation initiative organised by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Make Earth Green Again (MEGA) Foundation in Mumbai.

The initiative, aimed at enhancing the city's green cover, saw Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani planting a sapling alongside Kumar.


The initiative focuses on planting 200 Bahawa trees along the Western Expressway in Kherwadi, Bandra.

On the work front, Kumar's upcoming film, Sarfira, has been generating considerable buzz following the release of its trailer.


Directed by Indian National Award-winner Sudha Kongara, known for her critically acclaimed works like Irudhi Suttru and Soorarai Pottru, the film promises to deliver a compelling narrative set against the backdrop of India's start-up culture and aviation industry.

The trailer of Sarfira sees Kumar playing an underdog determined to challenge socio-economic barriers and make flying accessible to all.

Sarfira will be released on July 12 in the UAE.

