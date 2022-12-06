Akshay Kumar begins shooting for new Marathi film

The film is expected to release in 2023
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Tuesday said he has begun shooting for his Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat.
The period drama, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, will feature Kumar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Kumar took to Instagram to share the news about starting production for the movie.
"Today I am starting the shooting of Marathi film 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Sat' in which I feel lucky to be able to play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ji.
"I will do my best by taking inspiration from his life and the blessing of Mother Jijau! Keep blessing us,” he captioned the post.
The movie's ensemble also includes Jay Dudhane, Utkarsha Shinde, Vishal Nikam, Virat Madke, Hardik Joshi, Satya, Akshay, Nawab Khan, and Praveen Tarde.
Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat is produced by Vaseem Qureshi and is set to release in cinemas on Diwali 2023 in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
ALSO READ:
The film is expected to release in 2023
The popular Western series is streaming in the UAE on OSN
The event showcased Spring/Summer Collections from a host of international designers.
She has so far received four Academy Award nominations and one win, two Primetime Emmys, a Director's Guild Award and two Peabody Awards nods
The initiative was part of UAE National Day celebrations
He has been advised by doctors not to use his right arm, and will undergo an operation soon
The rapper has made a series of anti-Semitic comments in recent weeks, which earned him a lot of backlash
The upcoming film is the third and final entry in James Gunn's intergalactic trilogy