Akon, food fests & more: 13 fun things to do in UAE this weekend By David Light Published on September 15, 2021 at 19.08

What will you be up to?

1 of 13 Rap star Friday. You know his name and guess where he'll be on Friday? US rapper Akon will be playing Wane by Somiya's season opener from 12pm to 8pm this Friday. The uber trendy infinity pool club and lounge at Address Dubai Marina will be rocking, so get there early.

2 of 13 First-ever foodie month. From now until September 30, curious epicureans will be able to explore some of the UAE’s best dining destinations: from fine fare, to casual and even those “if you know, you know” hidden gems. Foodie Month by Marriott Bonvoy allows taste buds to travel the world without ever having to step foot on a plane. Enjoy casual dining and buffets at Dh99 or indulge in something more elevated for Dh199. With over 80 participating restaurants, rediscover renowned favourites across the UAE from Prime68 at JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Siddhartha Lounge by Buddha Bar at Grosvenor House and the Mexican flair of Señor Pico at Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah. Visit morecravings.com to plan your adventure.

3 of 13 B Jones is back. Spanish international super star DJ B JONES is back in Dubai tonight. Appearing at the number one deep tech house event ‘Skyline Thursday’ at The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, the self-proclaimed ‘eclectic centipede’ will take you on a musical rollercoaster ride; from house, to mainstream and back. Don’t miss it.

4 of 13 It’s Guacamole Day! Hotel Cartagena is the last word in extraordinary food and exotic ambience. Now from one of the best restaurants in Dubai, a new event promises an unforgettable dining experience: a special night dedicated to guacamole lovers – that’s all of us, right? Enjoy a complimentary guacamole sharing dish at your table courtesy of Hotel Cartagena. Ritmo Latino music, Samba dancers, and a full menu will make it a night to remember on September 16 from 8pm until midnight.

5 of 13 New location, traditional Irish feel. There’s nothing more comforting than the warm embrace of a traditional Irish eatery and, with this in mind, McCafferty’s has just opened at the rooftop of Circle Mall. A stellar addition to the Jumeirah Village Circle community it is welcoming people from 11am to 2am daily for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late bites together with an extensive beverage menu. McCafferty’s, hails from Donegal Town and is famous for its traditional Irish music and entertainment. The JVC outlet has imported this atmosphere, putting on live artists seven nights a week from musicians including modern Irish trad trio ‘The Gentlemen Bar Stewards‘, talented fiddler Sean Gavin and a new five-piece resident band ‘Ragús’ performing an incredible mixture of traditional tunes and modern pop classics.

6 of 13 Keep it poppin’. Head to Black Tap Rixos Premium JBR from tonight for their Throwback Thursdays with the best female DJs to enjoy some classic tunes and kick start your weekend. Best known for her open format mixes, this evening’s DJ Melyna will serve up some seriously fresh vibes, with her mix of Hip Hop, R&B and Electro beats. The gig begins at 8pm.

7 of 13 Get thrifty. Thrift For Good’s mission is to ‘rehome preloved items to reduce waste and help children around the world’. Located in the Galleria Mall 8, Palm Jumeriah, as well as online, thriftforgood.org, the store also organises monthly events such as the Palm Pop Ups where it hosts over 25 small and local businesses. The next Palm Pop Up will be on Friday where brands will be selling a selection of second hand or upcycled items that will include jewellery and furniture.

8 of 13 Fry-up Fridays. Dubai’s home-grown go-to for feel good British fare, The Nine, brings a new slew of weekly experiences to ring in the new season as summer slips away. Fridays are for fry-ups, so head down and enjoy the most important meal of the day the British way. Dig into a Full English Breakfast with a hefty plate of your choice of poached, fried or scrambled egg, along with two British sausages, Dingley Dell dry cured, grilled tomato, buttered button mushrooms, baked beans, and choice of toast or an English muffin. It’s on from 11am to 4pm.

9 of 13 Night splash. Weekends are levelling-up at Azure Beach with the biggest R’n’B and Hip-Hop evening pool night in Dubai. Vogue Pool Nights every Saturday run from 8pm until 1am. You can enjoy Azure Beach’s signatures with deals included in entry tickets.

10 of 13 Freebie yoga. Yoga, Pilates and wellness centre Inspire in Al Manara first opened its doors seven years ago. To mark the occasion, the establishment will host a free talk on autoimmune disorders (1.30pm), a yoga class with live music, competitions, special deals, giveaways and more this Saturday, September 18, from 8am to 6 pm.

11 of 13 Sunrise photo shoot. Pick out your best panoramic lens, set your shutter speed and prepare for a sunrise photography session at The View at The Palm, the 360-degree observation deck, from 6 am to 7 am every weekend from Friday until October 16. In partnership with Nikon Middle East, The View at The Palm is holding these sessions 240 metres above ground featuring unobstructed views of The Palm, the Arabian Gulf and the Dubai Skyline. Aspirational and professional photographers can also win a luxury staycation and dining vouchers. Each 60-minute session has an exclusive admission fee of Dh50 for Nikon camera users and Dh70 for users of other brands. Registration is essential: sales@palmexperience.com.

12 of 13 Christmas now? Ho Ho Ho! Only 100 sleeps to go… believe it or not, the countdown to Christmas is on. Even though it’s early, why not take in the festive cheer and kick start the merriment at The Hillhouse Brasserie and The Duck Hook. All weekend from tonight, carve into a festive turkey roast for Dh135, served with all the trimmings.