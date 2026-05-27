Dubai: Singer Akanksha Grover to headline soulful 'Baithak' experience

In a city known for its glittering concerts and high-octane nightlife, Baithak is offering a chance to slow down, listen and simply feel. Created by Showoff Entertainment, the concept reimagines the traditional mehfil for Dubai’s multicultural audience, blending live Sufi music, ghazals, poetry, and soulful storytelling into an experience designed as much for healing as entertainment.

Unlike conventional music events, Baithak draws into comfort and connection. Guests can choose between traditional floor-style baithak seating on diwans closer to the stage or regular chairs, creating a living-room-like atmosphere where audiences are encouraged to sing along and absorb the music. The organisers describe it as an experience for “true listeners of music”, one that prioritises emotion and intimacy over spectacle.

The next edition of the series will feature singer Akanksha Grover on June 6 at Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre. Grover’s relationship with music began at the age of seven, inspired by listening to her mother sing bhajans at home. Those early memories shaped a lifelong passion that now informs her emotionally driven performances and songwriting style. Accompanied by a live band, her performance is expected to be rooted in melody and heartfelt expression.

The event opens at 7pm, with performances running from 9pm to 11pm. Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the venue. Open to all ages, the gathering encourages comfortable clothing, with organisers inviting attendees to “dress as if they are lounging in their living room with like-minded souls”.

Tickets start from Dh150 and are available through Platinumlist.