Ajith Kumar's next film, 'Daredevil', goes on floors

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar's latest project Daredevil, his next after 2025's Good Bad Ugly, went on the floors on November 2 in Chennai.

Suresh Chandra, Kumar's manager and publicist, announced the details on X, sharing photographs of the inauguration.

"A special moment celebrating the occasion along with the entire crew of #Daredevil," Chandra wrote on X.

The event was attended by Kumar's wife Shalini, director Adhik Ravichandran, music composer Anirudh Ravichander, and Marco star Unni Mukundan, Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Parasakthi actress Sreeleela, R Parthiban, Sunil and Redin Kingsley. Ajith Kumar wasn't present at the event.

Sunil and Kingsley are frequent collaborators of Ravichandran, having starred in the Tamil hits Mark Antony and Good Bad Ugly.

Daredevil marks Kumar's second collaboration with Adhik Ravichandran, after Good Bad Ugly, which is also Shalini's debut as producer under the banner of Brave Hearts Productions.

Anirudh Ravichander had previously composed the music for Kumar's films, including Vidaamyuarchi, Vivegam and Vedalam.

Daredevil's crew also comprises cinematographer Abinandhan Ramanujam, editor Vijay Velukutty, and stunt choreographer Supreme Sundar.

A major portion of the upcoming film, The Times of India reported, will be shot in the south Indian city of Hyderabad.

Multi-faceted personality

A long-time Dubai resident and racing car driver, Kumar is also the founder of the professional motorsport racing team Ajith Kumar Racing, as he pursues his passion outside of cinema.

The team competes in endurance racing in Europe and the Middle East. He has also participated in Formula BMW Asia Championship and Formula 2 races. In September, he was seen at Silverstone, UK, where he competed in the Michelin Le Mans Cup. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay visited the UK and wished him ahead of the races.