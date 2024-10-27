Ajay Devgn's new action drama is called 'Naam'

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo by AFP)

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn will soon be seen headlining action drama Naam.

The film will be released in theatres on November 22.

The first look poster promises to be a high-octane action drama.

Meanwhile, the actor is busy promoting Singham Again, which is directed by Rohit Shetty.

Recently, the much-anticipated trailer of the film starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh was released. The nearly five-minute long star-studded trailer is packed with action scenes and iconic dialogues.