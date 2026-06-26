Ajay Devgn to star in Aanand L Rai's action film 'Chauhaan'; teaser released

The announcement was made on social media on the birth anniversary of late action director Veeru Devgan

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 26 Jun 2026, 1:50 PM
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Ajay Devgn is set to star in Aanand L Rai's action drama Chauhaan.

Jio Studios and Colour Yellow unveiled the film's first look and title announcement on Thursday. The makers also confirmed that the action entertainer will release in cinemas on October 1, 2027.

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The announcement was made on social media on the birth anniversary of late action director Veeru Devgan.

Paying tribute to his contribution to Indian cinema, the studio wrote, "Thank you Veeru Ji, for everything you gave to action cinema, and for a legacy that continues to inspire generations."

Described as "an action entertainer built for the big screen," the film brings Ajay Devgn back to a larger-than-life action hero role.

The actor, who has headlined several popular action films over the years, appears in a fierce new avatar in the first-look teaser.

Chauhaan also marks Devgn's first-ever collaboration with filmmaker Aanand L Rai.

The title announcement video features the iconic track Jumma Chumma De De in the background, offering a glimpse into what the makers describe as the film's gritty and action-packed world.

Directed by Neeraj Yadav, Chauhaan is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aanand L Rai, and Himanshu Sharma.

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