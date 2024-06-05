E-Paper

Ajay Devgn on streaming 'Maidaan'

Movie is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video

By ANI

Ajay Devgn (Photo by AFP)
Published: Wed 5 Jun 2024, 12:23 PM

Last updated: Wed 5 Jun 2024, 12:24 PM

After having a theatrical run, Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan is now out on OTT.

Revolving around the life of legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, Maidaan is currently streaming on Prime Video.


On the occasion, Devgn spoke about what it means to work on a sports drama. He said: "Portraying the legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim has been a deeply rewarding experience for me. Rahim Saab's remarkable journey of determination and resilience is truly inspiring, and I believe audiences worldwide, through Prime Video, will be captivated by his story," he said.

Director Amit Sharma, who brought the story of Syed Abdul Rahim to the silver screen, also shared his experience helming the project.


"Maidaan is a tribute to the unsung heroes of Indian football, showcasing their indomitable spirit. Bringing the story of SA Rahim and Team India to life has been immensely fulfilling, and I am thrilled that it will now reach audiences worldwide on Prime Video. The global streaming premiere of Maidaan allows us to share this inspiring tale with a diverse and expansive audience", Amit said.

The movie also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles.

