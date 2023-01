Ajay Devgn leaves fans excited with new glimpse of 'Bholaa'

The film also stars Tabu and Sanjay Mishra among others

By ANI Published: Sun 1 Jan 2023, 2:35 PM

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn on Sunday shared a new intense glimpse of his upcoming action film Bholaa.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay shared a video which he captioned, "The year of Bholaa begins! Wishing everyone a happy new year."

The video is from the sets of Bholaa in which the Golmaal actor showcases his intense eyes on a camera screen.

Soon after he shared the video, fans flooded the comment section and shared their excitement for the film.

Bholaa is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi and Ajay has directed it. It has been styled as the story of a "one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise."

Apart from Ajay, the film also stars Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, Raai Lakshmi, and Makrand Deshpande in prominent roles and is all set to hit the theatres on March 30, 2023.

Ajay was last seen in the mystery thriller film Drishyam 2 alongside Akshaye Khanna and Tabu. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film minted more than Rs2 billion at the box office.

He will be next seen in producer Boney Kapoor's upcoming sports drama film Maidaan, in director Neeraj Pandey's upcoming film and in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again opposite Deepika Padukone.