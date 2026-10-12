Look: Aishwarya Rai shares birthday photo of Amitabh Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya

Wishing legendary actor and her father-in-law, Amitabh Bachchan, on his 84th birthday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan penned an adorable post on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday dearest Pa-Dadajiii (heart emojis) Love and God Bless always," she wrote.

Aishwarya also dropped a photograph of her daughter Aaradhya with Big B, showcasing their bond.

Big B received heartfelt wishes from industry colleagues as well.

Sanjay Dutt wished the veteran actor in an Instagram post describing the actor as his "hero". The actor also shared throwback photos from his interactions with Amitabh Bachchan.

While sharing the photos, Sanjay Dutt said, "Dear Sir, happy birthday and may God bless you. You have always loved me, and I thank you for that. You are my hero, and I have learnt so much from you. Just to work with you is an honour for me. Happy birthday again Sir, and love you."

Actress Kajol described Amitabh Bachchan as "witty" and "uber cool" while extending her birthday wishes. "Happy birthday our witty and uber cool natural phenomenon! Wish u health and happiness always," wrote Kajol.

Chiranjeevi shared a picture of himself hugging Amitabh Bachchan and wished him good health and happiness. The actor also spoke about how Big B’s love for cinema and respect for his craft have inspired him over the years.

In his birthday post, Chiranjeevi praised Amitabh Bachchan’s dedication to acting and his humble nature.

He wrote, “Happy Birthday to my dearest Guru Ji @SrBachchan. Your love for cinema and the respect you bring to your craft have always been an inspiration to me. Beyond your towering achievements, it is your warmth and humility that make you so special.”

Chiranjeevi also wished the veteran actor many more happy years, hoping that he would continue doing what he loves. Extending his wishes, he wrote, “Wishing you good health, endless happiness and many more memorable years doing what you love. With all my love and respect, Sir!”

Born on October 11, 1942, in Allahabad, now Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Bachchan has spent more than five decades in Indian entertainment, establishing himself as one of Hindi cinema’s most enduring stars.

His breakthrough came with the 1973 film Zanjeer, in which his portrayal of Inspector Vijay Khanna helped establish the Angry Young Man persona that became synonymous with his screen identity.

He subsequently demonstrated his range through films such as Black and Paa, while his work on television introduced him to audiences across generations. His association with the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, which debuted on Indian television in 2000, became another defining chapter in his career.

Bachchan’s contribution to Indian cinema has earned him numerous honours, including four National Film Awards for Best Actor. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1984, the Padma Bhushan in 2001, the Padma Vibhushan in 2015 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2018. (ANI)