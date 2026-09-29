Aishwarya Rai walks L’Oreal runway at Paris Fashion Week 2026

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returned to the runway at Paris Fashion Week, joining a star-studded line-up for L’Oréal Paris’ annual Le Défilé show.

The actress walked the runway at Place Joffre in Paris on September 28, with the Eiffel Tower serving as the backdrop for this year’s show.

For her appearance, Aishwarya wore an all-black velvet couture look by Syrian designer Yara Shoemaker, featuring crystal detailing and a cape.

She also debuted burgundy-red hair, marking a noticeable change from the darker hair she is usually seen with.

Aishwarya was among several L’Oréal Paris ambassadors taking part in the show, alongside Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Simone Ashley, Viola Davis, Cara Delevingne, Jane Fonda and Andie MacDowell. Céline Dion was also among the names appearing at the event.

Aishwarya was also seen alongside Dion and the other women who took part in the show, with the group dancing together and the two sharing a brief hug.

The show brought together actors, models, musicians and other L’Oréal ambassadors as part of the beauty brand’s annual Paris Fashion Week event.

This year marked the ninth edition of Le Défilé, which L’Oréal Paris has held during Paris Fashion Week since 2017.

The 2026 event was held under the theme “Express Your Worth”, with the show centred around self-expression, sisterhood and women’s empowerment.

Aishwarya has been a longtime global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris and has regularly appeared at the brand’s Paris Fashion Week events over the years.

Last year, she walked the Le Défilé runway in a black sherwani-inspired look before returning to the stage with the other ambassadors for the show’s finale.

Her latest appearance comes after she was also spotted in Paris with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan ahead of the event, with the pair stopping to take photos with fans during their visit.