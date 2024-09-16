Aishwarya Rai Bachchan named Best Actress award at SIIMA

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (left) with her daughter, Aaradhya

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 11:45 AM Last updated: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 12:09 PM

The latest edition of South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2024, which was held in Dubai on Sunday, saw Aishwarya Rai Bachchan clinching the trophy for Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics).

She won the award for her performance in Mani Ratnam's film Ponniyin Selvan 2. Rai Bachchan was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya during her winning moment.

The little girl was elated to see her mum bagging the prestigious award.

Several pictures from the ceremony surfaced online. In the visuals, we can see Aaradhya capturing the special moments.

Kabir Khan presented the award to Rai Bachchan . In her acceptance speech, she said:

"Thank you so very much SIIMA for honouring me with [this] award. It means the world to me because this was a movie so close to my heart, Ponniyin Selvan, directed by my guru Mani Ratnam. And honouring my work for the best actress as Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan is actually celebrating the work of the entire team."

The mother-daughter duo even walked the red carpet. Rai Bachchan took selfies with her fans who gathered outside the venue.